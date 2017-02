× Money with your honey: Ilyce Glink

It’s Valentine’s Day and Ilyce Glink called in to give Steve and the gang the latest info on the world’s money. First, they talk about Trump administration, the¬†elimination of business regulations and how it could lead to another financial bubble. Then, Valentine’s Day isn’t the only good thing about this month: February also turns out to be the best month to buy a house. Visit Ilyce’s website for more info and sign up for her free weekly newsletter!