Mark Suppelsa helps breakdown the timeline of Gen. Michael Flynn’s downfall

Posted 6:54 PM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:02AM, February 15, 2017
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn gestures as he arrives at Trump Tower, November 17, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Gen. Micheal Flynn setting a record for the shortest tenure of a national security adviser to the president after Flynn was asked to resign by President Trump after only 24 days on the job. Flynn got in hot water for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about a phone conversation between the General and the Russia Ambassador.

