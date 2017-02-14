× Mark Suppelsa helps breakdown the timeline of Gen. Michael Flynn’s downfall

WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Gen. Micheal Flynn setting a record for the shortest tenure of a national security adviser to the president after Flynn was asked to resign by President Trump after only 24 days on the job. Flynn got in hot water for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about a phone conversation between the General and the Russia Ambassador.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3301390/3301390_2017-02-14-195330.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

