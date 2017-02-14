× Lego Ferris wheel being added as ‘Brick by Brick’ exhibit extended at MSI

HYDE PARK — The Museum of Science and Industry is adding a new Lego creation as its “Brick by Brick” exhibit is extended through Labor Day.

The exhibit was originally slated to close in February, but due to popularity it will be extended through Sept. 4, with the addition of a new Lego creation on Feb. 18.

Professional Lego builder Adam Reed Tucker has built a new creation for the remainder of the exhibit’s run, a re-creation of the world’s first Ferris wheel.

