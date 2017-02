× CARMEN ELECTRIFIES!!

It’s the thrilling story of a deadly love triangle with one of the most vivid, exciting, and popular scores of all time! CARMEN makes its triumphant debut on the stage of the Lyric Opera House. WGN’s Andrea Darlas sits down with Tony Award winning directed and choreographer Rob Ashford to talk about the musical that has spanned generations with its electric soundtrack, alluring story, and magnificent set!