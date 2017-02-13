× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/13/17: Software Engineers, Unicorns, & Price Tags

Will Flanagan and Jim Dalke of Chicago Inno are finally back in studio with Steve! Plenty to be keeping up with in the innovation world so Will and Jim discussed the software engineering community, Facebook bringing more jobs to Chicago, and the newest “unicorn startup” valued at two billion-dollars. Randi Shaffer covers social media for the Chicago Tribune and saw how important social media is to sports over the weekend, and Tim Smith has his ear to the ground when it comes to retail locations and shared why things are priced the way they are.