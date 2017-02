× WGN Radio Theatre #154: The Saint, Fibber McGee & Molly, Gangbusters

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, February 13, 2017. Tonight, we present “The Saint: Cupid and the Corpse,” with Vincent Price (08-27-50), “Fibber McGee & Molly: Early to Bed,” with Jim and Marian Jordan (02-18-41) and “Gangbusters: The Case of the Quincy Killers” (04-24-48).