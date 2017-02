× Travel Channel’s new show ‘Trip Testers’

Bill and Andrea are joined on the phone by hosts of Travel Channels new show, ‘Trip Testers’, Jason Kessler and Jeff Miller! They talk about the concept of the show, things to do and avoid in various cities, and more!

