× Top Five@5 (2/13/2017): Bernie Sanders gives his take on the immigration ban, Melissa McCarthy gives Sean Spicer character a leaf-blower, and more…

From Bernie Sanders’s opinion on Trump’s immigration policy, to Melissa McCarthy’s latest impersonation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes bring you the Top Five@5 for Monday, February 13th, 2016.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​