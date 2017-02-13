Top Five@5 (2/13/2017): Bernie Sanders gives his take on the immigration ban, Melissa McCarthy gives Sean Spicer character a leaf-blower, and more…

Posted 6:07 PM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 09:14AM, February 14, 2017
Roe Conn is the Master of Ceremonies during the News or Ruse segment.

From Bernie Sanders’s opinion on Trump’s immigration policy, to Melissa McCarthy’s latest impersonation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes bring you the Top Five@5 for Monday, February 13th, 2016.

