The Opening Bell 2/13/17: The Top 12 Real Estate Company in The Country

Being Illinois’s largest independent real estate company is an impressive title to own and with that title comes with large expectations and great success. Steve sat down with @Properties CEO, Thad Wong to talk about how they have kept the small company feel after their huge growth, and the real estate boom we are experiencing right now. Steve also chatted talked the $1 Billion coupon industry, but JJ Ramberg (Creator of Gumdrop) has made saving money even easier. Steve and JJ discussed the browser add on that simplifies the digital coupon process.