× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Is the Skyway worth the five bucks?

Bill and Andrea are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the Skyway, which Eric frequents, the amount of money you have to spend to use it, and much more. Do you use it? If so, do you think it’s worth it?

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then from one p.m. to three p.m.