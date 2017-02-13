× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-13-17

We have another amazing show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Varones and Kevin Lampe argue about Trump politics including the controversy surrounding national security adviser Mike Flynn, Bob Koester talks about closing The Jazz Record Mart, opening a new store and his life in music, “Trainspotting” writer Irvine Welsh and writer Don De Grazia tell us about their new “Creatives” project and we end the show with some live music in Studio 435 courtesy of the terrific Chicago band My Gold Mask!

