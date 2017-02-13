× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/13/17): Sen. Rand Paul talk’s about his war on neocons, a Kennedy’s path to Springfield, and Kasso alone in the wild media wasteland

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 51 (02/13/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary to tackle combative readers, the thought of a Kennedy in the Illinois governor’s mansion, how violence has become the new norm in political protesting, and the need for an originalist on the Supreme Court to firm-up the checks and balances of power in D.C.

Also, Sen. Rand Paul talks with John about his war against neocons, whether or not the Senator will be invited to the White House for Christmas this year, why he doesn’t think Elliott Abrams is a perfect pick for deputy secretary of State, and of course the great state of Kentucky’s gift to whiskey drinkers,bourbon. Plus, Kasso knows “no man is an island,” but worries about being alone in the wild, or a newsroom.

