× Steve Dale’s Other World: Mark Burnell and Anne Pringle Burnell

Mark Burnell and Anne Pringle Burnell could win a local Grammy in an any number of categories for their eclectic abilities and performances, from jazz to pop to even gospel in a church music. Audiences have adored this love couple for years.

Their story is a romantic one. Their dating service was music. And they live and breathe music, practicing in their town house – neighbors should pay a cover charge for hearing the free show.

They play all around town, from tourist loving venues like the Signature Room to larger venues like the Park West, to specialty shows like their upcoming salute to Julie London.

Learn more: http://www.burnellmusic.com/