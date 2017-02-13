× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.13.2017: Steve’s Back from Disney

Monday, Monday! Doctor Kevin Most filled Steve in on flu news and revealed that when it comes to the vaccination, timing is everything. Then, New York Times best selling author and National Geographic host, Leon Logothetis joined Steve to tell him about his mission to spread kindness across the globe, and to preview his new Netflix show “The Kindness Series.” Author and Wall Street Journal contributor Michael Auslin then joined to fill Steve in on what’s happening in North Korea and Asia at large. Dean talked Grammy’s and Al Jarreau. CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles talked about Trump’s weekend in the news. Eric Niewiarowski with Tribune Digital gave the crew a tutorial on Amazon’s Alexa. Tech consultant Nancy O’Dell called in from L.A. to chat about last night’s Grammy’s. Finally, Paul Konrad joined in to talk about what’s going on in the weather this week.