Political analyst Kevin Lampe: “National security adviser Mike Flynn is toast”

Posted 11:16 PM, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15PM, February 13, 2017
Justin Kaufmann, Kevin Lampe, Chris Varones

Touché! Political analysts Kevin Lampe and Chris Varones are here to argue about Trump politics. Tonight, Kevin and Chris discuss the controversy surrounding National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, President Trump’s weekend at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller’s performance on the Sunday talk shows, the incredible amount of White House leaks and the continuing immigration fight. Touché!

