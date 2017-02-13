× Political analyst Kevin Lampe: “National security adviser Mike Flynn is toast”

Touché! Political analysts Kevin Lampe and Chris Varones are here to argue about Trump politics. Tonight, Kevin and Chris discuss the controversy surrounding National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, President Trump’s weekend at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller’s performance on the Sunday talk shows, the incredible amount of White House leaks and the continuing immigration fight. Touché!

