Novelist Irvine Welsh reflects on the cultural impact of “Trainspotting”

“Trainspotting” writer Irvine Welsh and “American Skin” writer Don De Grazia join Justin to discuss their new rock-opera (or “popera”), “Creatives,” playing at The Edge Theater. Don and Irvine talk about how they came to write “Creatives,” the challenge of using music to accentuate the written word, the process of writing “Creatives,” the relationship between story and characters, the impact that “Trainspotting” had on popular culture, the origins of “T2 Trainspotting” and the “Trainspotting” story coming back after 21 years.

