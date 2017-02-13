× Karen Conti discusses the legality of executive orders

Legal expert Karen Conti tackles the topic of President Trump’s recent executive orders—from a strictly legal perspective. What legal rules apply to his recent executive orders, what powers do courts have to fight them, and what are the limitations that apply to any potential new orders that he signs while in office? Plus: Karen answers legal questions from listeners on topics ranging from real estate agent issues to whether the United States Constitution protects American citizens only or anyone who steps onto U.S. soil. It’s a legally packed but accessible hour as Karen Conti fills in for Brian Noonan!