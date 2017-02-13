× Jazz Record Mart’s Bob Koester: “I don’t own jazz. Jazz owns me”

Chicago treasure Bob Koester joins Justin to talk about his amazing life in music including his decision to close the legendary Jazz Record Mart, why he decided to open another retail operation, why he came to Chicago in the late 1950’s, what attracted him to jazz music, what he wanted to accomplish with Delmark Records, why Chicago thrived as a jazz town, how jazz music has changed over the years, the popularity of jazz all over the world and why jazz has not flourished in America as much as it has in other parts of the world.

