× “Elton Jim” Turano chats with noted radio producer Dan Falato about new Artie Lang HBO comedy, “Crashing,” as well as sharing his many celebrity-filled stories in a star-crossed career

In this 39th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano tracks down noted radio producer, Dan Falato, to give a preview of a new HBO comedy, “Crashing,” which premieres on February 19. The show is directed by Hollywood comedy A-lister, Judd Apatow, and stars Pete Holmes and Falato’s radio partner and comedian, Artie Lang. Falato came to fame in Chicago radio first producing for “Steve & Garry,” later produced sports telelcasts at WGN Radio, produced Garry Meier’s show on WCKG-FM in 2007 (which included Jim Turano), and now produces Artie Lang’s podcast. In his storied career, Falato has become close friends with such major stars as Bill Murray, was Harry Shearer’s best man, and was roomates with Chicago Cubs great, Mark Grace. He’s got some unique stories to tell, and does so with “Elton Jim.”