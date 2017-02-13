× Down and Distance: Grammy nominated Marcus Kincy, SB LI recap and impact of Chicago’s sports and music culture

Jarrett Payton and Shaun Davis are joined by Chicago’s own and Grammy nominated producer, Marcus Kincy, to discuss the making of his new album (#20s) and the impact of Chicago’s culture across the musical and sports landscapes. Marcus Kincy also discusses his relationships with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Zendaya, Jonas Brothers, Mary J Blige and BJ The Chicago Kid. We’re still in shock over Super Bowl LI and we’ve got the fallout, recap and historical context. Plus, the daytime drama known as the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan dissing 73. We always convert on Down and Distance!