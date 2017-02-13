× Did James Bond eat cheese curds? Spy-themed SafeHouse to open soon

RIVER NORTH — SafeHouse, a spy-themed restaurant replete with trap doors, secret passageways, and plenty of other tricks, is about to blow its cover Downtown.

The River North outpost of the beloved Milwaukee restaurant could open by the end of the month inside the AC Hotel at Rush and Ontario streets, local managers say.

The SafeHouse coming to 60 E. Ontario St. is bringing many of the vintage charms of the Milwaukee restaurant, which first opened in 1966. But managers here say the new bar is definitely more “modernized.”

