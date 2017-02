× Chicago Police Memorial Foundation display at the Chicago Auto Show

John Gordon, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation project manager, tells Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes about the foundation’s display at the ’17 Chicago Auto Show and promote the foundation’s inaugural car show in May.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3300028/3300028_2017-02-13-173028.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​