× Chairman of the ’17 Chicago Auto Show breaks down all the new exhibits

Chicago Auto Show Chairman Mike McGrath, Jr. breaks down how ticket proceeds are allotted to different charities for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes, and what makes some of the featured cars so special.

