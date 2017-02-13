OROVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Oroville lake, the emergency spillway, and the damaged main spillway, are seen from the air on February 13, 2017 in Oroville, California. Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
California authorities are worried a potential “wall of water” from the Oroville Dam could devastate the area
OROVILLE, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Oroville lake, the emergency spillway, and the damaged main spillway, are seen from the air on February 13, 2017 in Oroville, California. Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam threatened to flood the surrounding area. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ABC News correspondent in Los Angeles Alex Stone join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with the latest on the largest dam in the United States, the Oroville Dam in California, threatening to collapse. Almost 200,000 people were ordered to evacuate the northern California town after a hole in an emergency spillway threatened to flood the surrounding area.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!