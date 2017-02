× Bill and Wendy Full Show 02-13-17

Today’s guests include Jason Kessler and Jeff Miller, Eric Zorn, Andrea Darlas, David Royko and Jobe Cerny, and Mark Remillard. Bill and Wendy cover travel, the Skyway, Mike Royko, ‘fake news’, lasts night’s Grammys, and much more.

