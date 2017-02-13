× Andrea Darlas and Esmeralda Leon: Full Show 2/11/17

Andrea and Esmeralda kick off the show by previewing the Chicago Auto Show just hours after it opened to the public. Then, they discuss a funny viral bucket list while enjoying Honey Butter Fried Chicken. Later, we turn to the latest political headlines as we open the phones and discuss the immigration raid happening across the country. Next, FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon discusses a potential holiday scam to watch out for! Finally, our friends from the Volunteer Expo let us know how anyone interested can get involved in their upcoming event.