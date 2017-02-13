× Actor Michael Shannon

As we gear up for the Academy Awards, Nocturnal Animals nominee, actor Michael Shannon sits down with me for food and drink as we dish on cooking, his creative process, working with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, being nominated for an Academy Award…and bourbon! Want some insight into the elusive artist and no-bs actor? Listen in! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

