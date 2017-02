× WGN Radio Theatre #153: Bill Stern, Sports Newsreel, The Mysterious Traveler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre, February 12, 2017. Tonight, we present “Bill Stern, Sports Newsreel,” with Frank Sinatra (11-23-45) and “The Mysterious Traveler: Murder in Jazz Time” (04-20-48).