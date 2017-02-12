× Voice of the Badgers Matt Lepay on Northwestern: “This is not a smoke and mirrors thing”

Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Dave Eanet sit down with the voice of Wisconsin football and basketball, Matt Lepay. Matt and Dave reminisce about some of the more memorable Northwestern/Wisconsin match ups in both sports over the years; the guys discuss the evolution of both programs in terms of exposure and facilities, Chris Collins turning the Wildcats into legitimate contenders for a NCAA tournament berth and more.