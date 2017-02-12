× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/12/17

It’s been another big week in politics and we have a lot to talk about with our guests on this edition of the Sunday Spin.

First up, we’ll take our weekly spin through national politics, including the latest news or tweets from President Donald Trump.

Then, Elliot Richardson, the founder and CEO of the Small Business Advocacy Council, joins the show. Elliot’s been involved in trying to get small businesses together to urge the legislature and the governor to try to end this lengthy budget impasse. After that, Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton joins the show. Republicans are facing increasing pressure to explain how they’ll replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, as well as what they plan to do on tax reform. We’ll also talk to Roskam about his efforts to seek further sanctions on the Iranian government. To wrap up the show, author Michael Golden, a great friend of the show, join us. Michael has just been named a senior fellow at the Stevenson Center on Democracy. Tune in as we’ll discuss a host of federal and state issues. If you thought last Sunday was Super, wait until you hear this.

