× The Beat Full Show (2/12/17): Previewing ‘Cats/Badgers live from Kohl Center

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat live from the Kohl Center in Madison as Northwestern prepares for a big time Big Ten matchup with Wisconsin. Badgers play-by-play man Matt Lepay joins the show and talks about how both athletic programs have evolved in recent years; Jarrett Payton is back from Super Bowl weekend and discusses handing out a dual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and sitting down with a roundtable of NFL legends, and more.