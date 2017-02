× The American Blues Theater Previews “Buddy” The Buddy Holly Musical And Fan Favorite Songs

Wendy Whiteside, Ed Cross and Michael Mahler of The American Blues Theater join Dean Richards to tell the listeners about the theater company and they talk about Dean’s Focus Award. They then talk to Dean about their new home, upcoming shows, and preview their upcoming musical “Buddy” The Buddy Holly Musical with a few songs and have listeners send in song request for Michael to play!