The Beatles are shown during their performance on the "Ed Sullivan Show," Feb. 10, 1964, their first appearance on American television. From left to right: bassist Paul McCartney; drummer Ringo Starr; guitarist George Harrison; guitarist John Lennon. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
The 53-Year Anniversary of The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show
Dean Richards and Dave Schwan celebrate the 53-year anniversary of the Beatles’ first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and talk with listeners as they remember where they were when the Beatles took over America.