× SBAC’s Elliot Richardson on the budget impasse: “It is time to end this thing. It’s time for our political leaders to come together”

Elliot Richardson, the founder and CEO of the Small Business Advocacy Council, joins the show. Elliot’s been involved in trying to get small businesses together to urge the legislature and the governor to try to end this lengthy budget impasse.

*Listen to The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson each and every Sunday from 7-9 AM CST right here on WGN Radio. You can also follow Rick on Twitter as well as The Sunday Spin’s Facebook & Twitter page.*