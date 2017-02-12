Remodeling Excellence Awards & Top Picks for Valentine’s Day Wine
Mimi Altman, Executive Director, NARI of Greater Chicagoland
Remodeling Excellence Awards Honor The Best. They recognize members for various interior & exterior remodeling projects throughout the year.
Guests: Russell Head, CGB CGP, is Principal at Liv Companies
David Pollard, partner at Liv Companies and architect for the projects
Liz Reifschneider Normandy Remodeling for an award-winning project.
FRANKS FAVE- Icon Lifesaver
Make sure you’re staying clean and drinking safe water on all your three-day weekend adventures.
Top picks for Valentine’s Day wine:
A focus on family-owned wineries as well as organic & vegan wines.
February is hot breakfast month
Some ideas to keep you warm and get your day off to a great start. February is National Hot Breakfast Month