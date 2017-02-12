× OTL #539: Protecting high school journalism, Chicago Plant Rescue, Inside the Read/Write Library

Mike Stephen talks with Illinois Journalism Education Association board member Stan Zoller about the continuing importance of teaching journalists at the high school level; checks in with Chicago Plant Rescue community outreach director Nora Bryne about what her organization is doing to save orphaned greenery; and visits with Read/Write Library Chicago executive director Nell Taylor about the importance of documenting local history via books, zines, and periodicals. Meanwhile, we discuss the upcoming #RumpsAgainstTrump protest and the growing sanctuary restaurants movement. This week’s local music is provided by The Real Gone.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.