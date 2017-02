× Original ‘Anchorman’ Bill Kurtis: New Season of CNBC’s ‘American Greed’, Decades Channel, Many Ways to Deliver the Headlines

Original ‘anchorman’ Bill Kurtis, the new voice of WGN Radio, joins Dave and his son Josh to talk about the new season of ‘American Greed’ on CNBC, relieving the past on The Decades Channel, how he got started in the business and the many ways to deliver a headline, only as Bill can do…