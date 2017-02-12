Walnut consumption linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes. (PRNewsFoto/California Walnut Commission) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
Nancy Hughes’ Delicious Diabetes Cookbook
Walnut consumption linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes. (PRNewsFoto/California Walnut Commission) THIS CONTENT IS PROVIDED BY PRNewsfoto and is for EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
Author Nancy Hughes joins Dean Richards to talk about her book The 4 Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook. They discuss diet tips for those with diabetes and the ease of making delicious meals with just a few diabetes-friendly ingredients. They also discuss the idea that people that have diabetes should focus on and enjoy what they CAN eat vs the restrictions they may face.