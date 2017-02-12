Highlights: Northwestern at Wisconsin – 2/12/17

Posted 8:06 PM, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:01PM, February 12, 2017
Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh (30) shoots between Wisconsin's Vitto Brown, left, and Bronson Koenig during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh (30) shoots between Wisconsin's Vitto Brown, left, and Bronson Koenig during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Highlights: Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers – February 12, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories