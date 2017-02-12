Al Jarreau poses with his awards for best pop instrumental performance for "Mornin'" and best traditional R&B vocal performance for "God Bless the Child" at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Dean Richards Remembers The Life and Legacy of Jazz Legend Al Jarreau
Al Jarreau poses with his awards for best pop instrumental performance for "Mornin'" and best traditional R&B vocal performance for "God Bless the Child" at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Dean Richards pays tribute to the life and incredible career of Jazz legend Al Jarreau, who passed away this morning at the age of 76.