Congressman Peter Roskam addresses tax reform, the Affordable Care Act, and future sanctions on the Iranian government

Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton joins the show. Republicans are facing increasing pressure to explain how they’ll replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare, as well as what they plan to do on tax reform. Rick will also talk to Roskam about his efforts to seek further sanctions on the Iranian government.

