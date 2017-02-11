× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/11/17: Julie Bykowicz, Devin Leonard, Graham Meyer

Today on the Saturday Business Lunch, Amy is joined by White House reporter for Associated Press, Julie Bykowicz, to discuss Kellyanne Conway’s endorsement of Ivanka Trump’s brand, and the punishment (or lack thereof) that she might face for it. Devin Leonard from Bloomberg breaks down the upcoming showdown between the IRS and Michael Jackson’s estate. Later, Graham Meyer from Crain’s walks her through his list of the best Chicago restaurants for a business lunch (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170210/ISSUE03/170209837/chicagos-best-new-restaurants-for-business-2017).