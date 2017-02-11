× The Beat Full Show (2/11/17): Bulls or Knicks- Who’s got it worse?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the Blackhawks are coming off two big Central Division wins in Minnesota and Winnipeg; the Charles Oakley incident at Madison Square Garden has shed light on the dysfunction of Knicks ownership and we bring in our panel of expert Bulls and Knicks fans to discuss which franchise is in worse shape; Chris Kuc checks in from Edmonton on the Chicago Tribune Blackhawks beat as the Hawks head into their “bye week”; we discuss the biggest possible stumbling blocks for the Cubs as pitchers and catcher prepare to report; Harry and Carm are at odds about Valentine’s date etiquette and more.