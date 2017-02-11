Mr. Fix it at Old House New House Home Show
LIVE Show from Old House New House Home Show @ Pheasant Run Resort
4051 E. Main Street in St. Charles
Saturday and Sunday 10-5p
Adults $7 – Seniors $4 – Children under 18 FREE
New to Lou Too: HeroClean Odor Eliminating Spray –
The first household cleaning line built for guys. Hero Clean is a
technologically-advanced line that is “guy easy” and
engineered to eliminate male odors. About $5/bottle
Treasures of Spain
Invitation for public to join this special trip.
PermaSeal:
Topic: Real Estate and the importance of getting your basement/foundation in
good shape prior to listing for sale. In addition he discussed
their sewer inspection service for new home buyers. AND their
new Preferred Realtor Program that helps realtors “Fix It to
List It”.
http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3298642/lou-at-old-house-new-house-home-show_2017-02-11-113742.64kmono.mp3