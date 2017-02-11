× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-11-2017

Matt is back in the Allstate Showcase studio for a Friday night “sanctuary” from all the political mayhem. He tests Roger and Lise’s trivia skills. Then, Wall Street Journal reporter Lauren Weber explained why this is the age of the end of employees.Senior Insights Director at Cassandra, Melanie Shreffler then came on the show to school Matt on millenials and their trends. Reuters Reporter Julia Love filled Matt in about Apple’s creation of the perfect headquarters. Then, Matt and Roger talk about the big week in politics…so much for that “sanctuary.”