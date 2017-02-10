× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/10/17: Loving Your Job, Golfing, & Retirement

The week is coming to a close and Andrea Hanis (Editor at Blue Sky Innovation & RedEye) kept us all in tune with an unsettling report about Vizio TVs, and a big announcement for the RedEye newspaper. Tom Gimbel (CEO of LaSalle Network) was looking ahead to Valentines Day and told us how to fall back in love with our jobs, Laura Dihel (CMO of EZLinks) followed up with Steve about how they have doubled their work force in under a year, and The Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs to talk about the altering of retirement plans in Illinois and small business owners.