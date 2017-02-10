× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: ‘The Walking Dead’ is back this weekend!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. The group talks about the new season of ‘The Walking Dead’, an ‘American Idol’ reboot, ‘This is Us’, shows popping up about the Menendez brothers, and more.

