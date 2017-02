× The Opening Bell 2/10/17: Is Now The Time To Buy A House?

The financial world is an entertaining roller coaster these days and Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management, broke down why now might be the best time in 2017 to buy a house. He also touched on the importance of the Dodd-Frank Act, and notable market earnings. Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) discussed a historic airline moment with Steve as the longest commercial flight from Doha to Auckland lasting over 16 hours.