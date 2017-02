× The countdown begins to ‘The Last Jedi’

It’s officially time to begin the countdown to THE LAST JEDI and this week on RFR, we discuss the latest rumors about the release of the first Episode VIII trailer. And, ROGUE ONE concept art, recasting General Leia, and ILM’s John Knoll talks about resurrecting actors via CGI. Plus, listener voice mail, Nissan Death Trooper key chain winners, Lando meets Lando and Jedi Kanye.