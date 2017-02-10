× The Carry Out 2-9-17: “The ‘American Idol’ reboot is going to look great with celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Donald Trump”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the 9th Circuit Court ruling against Donald Trump’s travel ban, Jeff Sessions being confirmed as Attorney General, President Trump signing more executive orders, Kellyanne Conway promoting Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on FOX News, the French government worrying about Russia hacking their upcoming election, the tech world buzzing about an iPhone 8, the union for the CTA wanting better bathroom options, a new scientific study revealing why women are better dancers, the Bulls losing to Golden State, Jabari Parker tearing his ACL, the Bears raising ticket prices, the Blackhawks beating the Wild and “American Idol” possibly getting a reboot.

